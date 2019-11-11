Nicola Sturgeon reported for breach of law after allegations of destruction of government notes

Scotland's First Minister has been reported for a potential breach of the law after allegations her office routinely destroyed her hand written instructions to government officials.

The Scottish Conservatives have officially reported Ms Sturgeon and her staff for actions which they say also include using a party political SNP email account to direct civil servants and conduct government business.

MSP Donald Cameron has urged the National Records of Scotland to intervene and investigate the First Minister for potentially breaching the Public Records (Scotland) Act 2011.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon fails to explicitly deny using personal email for official business

In a letter to the NRS he said that the Scottish Government may have broken section 1 of the Act by circumventing their own Records Management Plan, rendering it redundant, and by failing to keep records that should be retained for at least five years.

He also called for Paul Lowe, the Keeper of the Records, to urgently step in to investigate the practices.

"By using a party email account and destroying hand written instructions, Nicola Sturgeon's government is putting every imaginable hurdle in the way to limit transparency and keep her decisions secret," he said. .

“This is an unacceptable and unprecedented attempt to avoid scrutiny and it simply cannot be allowed to continue any longer.

“That's why I've written to the Keeper of the Records today to ask that he investigates this as a matter of urgency.

“Even for this SNP government, with its dubious record on transparency, this is a new low. It cannot be considered business as usual to treat the historical record of government at will, and it raises the very serious question – what does Nicola Sturgeon have to hide?”

According to today's Times newspaper, Nicola Sturgeon’s office destroys notes made on government policy, however the Scottish Government has said the First Minister has complied with the law.

Under the legislation, the Keeper of the Records of Scotland can carry out a review of public bodies, to ensure records are being correctly kept.

The First Minister has previously come under fire for her alleged use of an SNP email address for government business, which is not subject to Freedom of Information legislation and where content can be freely deleted - unlike official government accounts.

When challenged on the matter of using an SNP email in Holyrood in October, Ms Sturgeon said she conducts the majority of government business on paper. At the time she said: "The government is completely subject to freedom of information legislation and we would be covered by any of that.

"Most of the way I, rightly or wrongly, conduct government business is on paper. I receive paper boxes not email boxes and I do handwritten notes. That's the way I conduct business.

"We will continue to respond to freedom of information requests on any particular issue."

Mr Cameron added: "This is bizarre and potentially unlawful behaviour It appears the First Minister sends handwritten notes to her officials. Those officials then send emails to the Civil Service.

“Then her handwritten notes are destroyed. It reeks of secrecy and paranoia.”

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon urged to 'come clean' over claims she used private email for government business

The current policy for handling notes was brought into force in 2004 and the Scottish Government has said there has been no change to the regulation since.

The government has said that the First Minister's office did not retain handwritten notes, and any "handwritten notes received by the First Minister's private office are articulated to officials via email. It is made clear that any emails and attachments relating to a decision, request or comment made by a minister must be filed appropriately by the relevant policy areas."

Guidance from the NRS says it should only accept duplicates of official records if what is being offered "is in effect a primary set of records and similar duplicates of equal value are being preserved in other archives." or the originals have been destroyed in "exceptional circumstances", such as a fire.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “From 2004/05 onwards it was agreed that responses from ministers are relayed by ministerial offices to the relevant policy teams who are responsible for maintaining the official record.

“It is not the responsibility of ministerial offices to keep the official record. The Scottish Government is confident we comply with all records management requirements.

“The Scottish Government’s records management policy is submitted to the Keeper of the Records and is reviewed annually, or sooner if changes to the law require it, as set out under the Public Records (Scotland) Act 2011.

“The Scottish Government has an agreement with the National Records of Scotland regarding the transmission of documents for the archive, which includes support for the transfer of electronic records.”