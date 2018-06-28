Nicola Sturgeon regrets dropping Gillian Martin after ‘ill-advised’ blog

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Gillian Martin would not be put forward as a minister when MSPs were asked to approve her new ministerial team, following a row about an “offensive” blog from 2007.

READ MORE: SNP Minister Gillian Martin axed from education role Addressing parliament, Ms Sturgeon said she would not ask Holyrood to approve Ms Martin’s appointment until she had reflected on the contents of her blog.

READ MORE: New SNP minister Gillian Martin apologises for ‘anti-trans’ comments

Ms Sturgeon said it was “with regret” that she would not be asking parliament to approve Ms Martin’s appointment.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Over the course of this morning information about the content of a blog written by her more than 10-years ago has been brought to my attention. I was not previously aware of all of the comments I am now aware of.

“I have to say that this content, however ill-advised it may be, does not reflect the views of the person I know in Gillian Martin. However the content does merit my further consideration and I will not ask parliament to approve this appointment until I have had the chance to reflect further.”