Nicola Sturgeon quizzed on Loose Women over Miley Cyrus' split from Liam Hemsworth

Nicola Sturgeon faced an awkward TV moment today as she was asked to give relationship advice on singer Miley Cyrus' split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The First Minister warned of "repeating the same mistakes all over again" during an appearance on the ITV show Loose Women after the couple announced a second separation.

Although, she did discuss Brexit and the prospect of a challenge to Boris Johnson's Government, Ms Sturgeon did not escape the big Hollywood celebrity story.

"The words Miley Cyrus just came up on the autocue which is making me nervous," Ms Sturgeon said to laughter from the panel which was chaired by fellow Scot Andrea Mclean.

The presenter told the audience that the singer had first split with the Australian actor six years ago. But they were reconciled and married last December, before announcing another split this week.

Turning to Ms Sturgeon, Ms McLean said: "Obviously I don't mean it necessarily from a personal perspective, but any kind of perspective, whether it's a political perspective or otherwise, if you've left something is it ever a good idea to go back to it?"

The First Minister responded: "I don't know that there's an absolute yes or no answer to that.

"I suppose my philosophy in life tends to be keep moving forward and try not to look back, try not to have regrets. But I guess it depends on circumstances, it depends on different factors at play and I guess it depends on what you're talking about.

"In relationships I don't know. It's not something I've done, but I guess it depends. If you broke up in the first place, unless you really resolve that then perhaps you're just going to repeat the same mistakes all over again."

Other panellists included Brenda Edwards, Carol McGiffin and Gloria Hunniford and the topics discussed also covered entering the world of politics, what she does to de-stress and her miscarriage in 2011.