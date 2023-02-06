Nicola Sturgeon press conference LIVE: Updates as First Minister holds general conference

The First Minister will give insight into any question asked by journalists, with the gender reform debate and strike action expected to be raised.
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to be quizzed on a number of topics ranging from the gender bill row to the strikes and pressure on the NHS.
At her press conference last month, the issue of her tax returns was mentioned, and following on from said conference her tax returns for the years dating back to 2014 have been published by the SNP.
The most recent return lists a total income of £140,496 from her employment as an MSP and First Minister.
We will bring you live updates throughout the press conference and throughout the day with the briefing set to begin at 11:30
Key Events
Brian Monteith writing in today’s print edition of The Scotsman called for SNP rebels to call out Nicola Sturgeon over gender reform.
He wrote: “It is time the SNP rebels took the high road and sought to save the cause of nationalism by defending the cause of women and children. By calling one or more by-elections and allowing the public to express its opposition to Sturgeon’s GRR Bill Scottish democracy will be strengthened”
Nicola Sturgeon was also quizzed about a loan to the SNP from her husband.
She told journalists she couldn’t recall when she found out her husband had loaned £108,000 to the SNP.
When questioned Ms Sturgeon also said all of the “resources” loaned to the SNP were her husband’s, not hers
If you are just joining us, here are some key points
Nicola Sturgeon has said her Government is doing “everything in our power” to avoid the need to use contingency plans for dealing with any disruption to Scottish exams due to industrial action from teachers.
Speaking at a press conference at St Andrews House in Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said the contingency plans would be set out in full if required, but stressed she wanted to reach agreement with teaching unions to ensure they are not required.
She said the Scottish Government is She added any agreement would involve compromise on both sides and need to be fair and affordable.
The First Minister also said that her government would be looking to press on with gender reform and challenge the Section 35 bill. She added that Anas Sarwar, Douglas Ross and Rishi Sunak should all release their tax returns.
Nicola Sturgeon was quizzed by journalist Tom Gordon after referring to Isla Bryson as a woman.
“Isla Bryson calls herself a woman” says the First Minister after she was challenged Sturgeon for saying “her” in response to Mark McLaughlin.
The First Minister has been frequently asked the gender of Isla Bryson.
Nicola Sturgeon has declared her Government’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill is about rights, not “ideology”, as she said politicians should not have to quit the SNP over the issue.
Nicola Sturgeon is asked what she thinks of the return of Liz Truss to the political scene.
She says that she did not “wade her way through” the 4000 word article - but adds that people across the UK are still paying for the decisions made by Liz Truss when she was Prime Minister and could have done with a little more time before her return.
Nicola Sturgeon was asked whether she believes the Gender Reform Bill was the right thing to do, and whether she would continue to do so knowing the political storm it has created.
She responds saying that she thinks the Scottish Government has followed many other nations in passing such legislation such as Ireland, and mentions that Finland has also passed similar legislation in the last week.
Nicola Sturgeon says that Scotland is not the first to bring in such legislation and that her government were following other countries.
She says that she has been in politics for a long time and is driven by what she thinks is right. She said that making life easier for a small group in our society means that pursuing such legislation was right.