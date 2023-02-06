Nicola Sturgeon press conference LIVE: Updates as First Minister holds general conference

Nicola Sturgeon was asked whether she believes the Gender Reform Bill was the right thing to do, and whether she would continue to do so knowing the political storm it has created.

She responds saying that she thinks the Scottish Government has followed many other nations in passing such legislation such as Ireland, and mentions that Finland has also passed similar legislation in the last week.

