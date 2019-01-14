Nicola Sturgeon: Mary Queen of Scots film shows Scotland is ‘world class’

Nicola Sturgeon said the new Mary Queen of Scots blockbuster will help showcase Scotland as a “world-class” destination for film and TV productions.

The First Minister is due to host a reception at Edinburgh Castle tonight in honour of its director Josie Rourke, actress Saoirse Ronan, who plays the titular role, and co-stars including Jack Lowden and James McArdle.

The film, which deployed locations such as Strathdon, Glencoe, Glen Feshie, Blackness Castle and Seacliff beach, in East Lothian, will later receive its Scottish premiere at the Cameo Cinema. It will be released in the UK on Friday.

Mary Queen of Scots is the second major historical film set in Scotland to get a gala premiere in Edinburgh in the space of a few months following the launch of Robert the Bruce epic Outlaw King in October.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The Scottish premiere of Mary Queen of Scots provides another opportunity to showcase Scotland as a world-class location for productions. Securing film and TV productions offers significant benefits to the economy and job opportunities for our skilled crew. It’s good for tourism too, as our stunning scenery features on screen.

“We’re increasing support for the sector and seizing emerging opportunities to ensure the industry continues to go from strength to strength.”