Nicola Sturgeon: Independence debate to restart this week

The SNP will fire the starting gun on a renewed debate around independence this week with the publication of a long-awaited report on the economy of an independent Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has signaled.

The First Minister said the report, expected this week after 18 months of work, will ignite discussion around Scotland's constitutional future based on "ambition and hope".

The Growth Commission led by former SNP adviser Andrew Wilson, whose report has been repeatedly delayed and is claimed to have cost the party £120,000 to produce, is expected to offer solutions for an independent Scotland's currency and make suggestions for how the country can overcome sluggish growth that has left the economy lagging behind the rest of the UK.

Speaking on ITV's Peston on Sunday programme, Ms Sturgeon said its release was an "important moment" that would set the agenda for the debate on independence.

Asked when she would reveal when a second independence referendum might take place, the First Minister said: "Once we get some clarity, which hopefully we will in the autumn of this year, about the Brexit outcome and the future relationship between the UK and the EU, then I will consider again the question of the timing of an independence referendum.

"I’m not going to say more about that in advance of that moment arising. Of course, over the next couple of weeks, we will restart a debate about why independence for Scotland is an opportunities are.

"We’ve had a Growth Commission looking at the economic opportunities of independence. Its report will be published in the coming days, and I think that’s quite an important moment, because if you think about the last couple of years in the UK, it’s been very much a debate about how we cope with the damage of Brexit.

"What I think Scotland now has the opportunity to do, is to look at how we seize the opportunities that lie ahead - a debate that’s based on ambition and hope, not a debate that’s based on despair, which how the Brexit debate very often feels."

The latest polling on voting intentions in a second Scottish independence referendum suggests remaining in the Union commands a lead of between four and 12%.

