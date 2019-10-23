Nicola Sturgeon 'happy' to have general election before Christmas

Nicola Sturgeon has declared she would be "happy" to have a general election before Christmas - so long as that scenario did not risk a no-deal Brexit.

The first ministers of Scotland and Wales held a joint press conference in Westminster this morning.

Sturgeon 'wants' a general election

Ms Nicola Sturgeon said: "I want to see a general election.

"I would be very happy to see that general election before Christmas, but the circumstances of that have to be such that it doesn't open the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

"I think all responsible opposition MPs who want to see an election have a duty to make sure that that is the case."

The First Minister added: "I think voters want to see a way out of this and certainly voters in Scotland do."

Extension needs to be 'more than a week or two'

Ms Sturgeon said the extension "should not just be long enough to scrutinise a bad bill for a week or two longer".

She added: "It should, in my view, be long enough to allow a general election or a referendum, or, perhaps more realistically, the former leading to the latter.

"That seems to me to be the only route out of this mess for the UK."

Ms Sturgeon said her preference was a "longer extension to allow the issue to be resolved by putting it back in the hands of the electorate".

She added: "I hope the European Union agree to a longer extension, at the very least an extension until the 31 January next year."

Welsh FM states his case

Her Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford said he wants a general election, but that he does not think "a position of complete clarity" has been reached.

The declarations came as Labour confirmed Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson met today to discuss a new programme motion for his Brexit deal.

Following the meeting, a party spokesman said: "Jeremy Corbyn reiterated Labour's offer to the Prime Minister to agree a reasonable timetable to debate, scrutinise and amend the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, and restated that Labour will support a general election when the threat of a no-deal crashout is off the table."