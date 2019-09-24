Nicola Sturgeon declares Boris Johnson 'must now resign' over Brexit 'fiasco'

Nicola Sturgeon has delivered a scathing assessment of Boris Johnson's Government, declaring the Prime Minister must resign in the wake of today's UK Supreme Court verdict.

The UK's highest court had earlier upheld the judgement of the Court of Session that prorogation of the House of Commons was unlawful.

Speaking in Holyrood, the First Minister said the ruling was of enormous significance to the Scottish Parliament and to Scotland.

She said the Supreme Court judgement called into question the UK Government's commitment to "basic democratic values" and declared the "abnormal" should not be allowed to become "acceptable".

In a statement at the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said there must be a clear recognition the Prime Minister should be held responsible for the "fiasco" that has been created.

And Ms Sturgeon indicated that Mr Johnson should not continue in office.

"It was Boris Johnson who took the decision to prorogue Parliament," she said.

"It was Boris Johnson who acted unlawfully, and I do not say this lightly, but it is Boris Johnson who must now resign."

Ms Sturgeon added: "It is of course possible for a Prime Minister to continue in office if they are unpopular.

"It is even possible for a Prime Minister to survive in office if they are not competent.

"But no Prime Minister should believe they can act with impunity and remain in office when they have acted unlawfully in the manner and in the circumstances set out so clearly by the Supreme Court today."

Ms Sturgeon added: "For the sake of democracy, we must not allow the abnormal and unacceptable to become normal and acceptable."

Delivering the earlier legal judgement, Supreme Court president Lady Hale said the constitutional dispute had unfolded “in circumstances which have never arisen before and are unlikely to arise again”.

Ms Sturgeon said the UK Government must now make it clear that it would adhere to the Benn Act - the legislation passed just before prorogation to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The First Minister called for a general election once it was clear the Benn Act had been fulfilled and an extension of Article 50 secured as she branded the Government "extreme, out-of-touch, [and] law-breaking".