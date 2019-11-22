Nicola Sturgeon crowned Scottish Politician of the Year for fifth time

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been crowned Scottish Politician of the Year for a record fifth time.

The SNP leader faced off against fellow finalists Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw and Scottish Green MSP John Finnie before taking the top award at this year’s event.

When collecting her award Ms Sturgeon said that she, and the other politicians in the room didn’t come into politics to “win awards”, and that they would much prefer to “win elections”.

She added that though they may have much that divides them, every Scottish politician does the “very best they can” for those they serve.

Her party won big on the night, with Joanna Cherry named Best Scot at Westminster, Finance Secretary Derek Mackay taking the Politics in Business award, and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken crowned Local Politician of the Year.

Sir Paul Grice, who stepped down as Holyrood’s chief executive in June after 20 years in the role, was honoured with a special lifetime achievement award.

Ms Sturgeon’s fellow finalist and Holyrood rival Jackson Carlaw was named as the Donald Dewar Debater of the Year by the judges with praise given to his performances in the Holyrood chamber.

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer was named the One to Watch, while Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser was given the title of E-Politician of the Year.

