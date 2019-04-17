Nicola Sturgeon criticised in leaked conversation on trans rights

A private conversation between three female SNP politicians criticising Nicola Sturgeon's stance on transgender rights has been leaked.

The remarks - made in Twitter's private direct mail function - show MSPs Gillian Martin, Ash Denham and Ruth Maguire apparently exasperated at a tweet in which the First Minister was quoted as saying she did not see "the greater recognition of transgender rights as a threat to me as a woman or to my feminism."

Ms Sturgeon's comment was shared by Emma Ritch of the Engender organisation, who added: "So glad to hear Nicola Surgeon powerfully articulate this positive feminist analysis of trans rights. I have huge faith in feminist Scotland to create consensus. And a nation where *all* women & girls have equal access to safety, resources, & power."

In private the three SNP MSPs shared the comment adding that Ms Sturgeon was "a bit out of step with the feelings of her own group" of parliamentarians and suggested the SNP group's stance on transgender rights had not been shared with the First Minister by Cabinet Secretary Shirley Anne Somerville.

The Scotsman understands that Ms Somerville met with a number of SNP MSPs earlier this year to discuss their concerns about the proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act which would allow people to "self-declare" as the opposite gender. The meeting was arranged after SNP whips "took the temperature" of the group around the issue.

Currently those seeking to change their gender have to live in the preferred gender for two years and be diagnosed with gender dysphoria by a doctor to gain a Gender Recognition Certificate. However some women's groups believe giving easier access to a gender recognition certificate will lessen women's rights and undermine data which is dependent on knowing if a person is a man or a woman.

The debate over the legal changes has been branded as "toxic" and publicly only one Scottish MSP has given her view on the matter. Joan McAlpine MSP has spoken out about her concerns over self-identification and as a result has been bombarded with abuse by trans campaigners and called a "transphobe".

The leak shows a huge divide within SNP ranks over the issue. It was made public by an SNP member Jordan Henderson who has worked for Ash Denham MSP in the past. He has previously told Ms McAlpine to "f off" on Twitter in response to her views on self-identification. Mr Henderson is also the partner of SNP MEP Alyn Smith.

In his tweet which shows the MSPs' conversation, Mr Henderson says: "Deeply concerning to see this conversation between SNP elected members claiming the FM is out of step for backing trans rights in Scotland. @theSNP and @NicolaSturgeon must act."

An SNP source said: "This was a private conversation and we know that staff can have access to MSPs Twitter accounts, so it will be extremely hurtful for the MSPs involved to think that one of their staff has leaked this to Jordan Henderson.

"The fact remains that the majority of SNP MSPs are concerned about the impact of transgender self-identification on women's rights and this should be able to be raised publicly without abuse. This kind of leak doesn't help that happen."

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, who is vice convener to Ruth Maguire on Holyrood's equalities committee has also tweeted: "I think urgent clarification is required from our convener, as regards her position on this matter. Our committee cannot exclude any protected group in its struggle to push for equality."

An SNP spokesperson said: "The SNP supports trans rights and women's rights as part of our commitment to human rights and equality. Trans people must be able to live their lives without facing unnecessary barriers and discrimination. It is important that any discussion on trans rights and women's rights is discussed respectfully."