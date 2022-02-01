Levelling-up plans will “change the economic geography of the country”, Michael Gove has told a Cabinet meeting.

A Downing Street spokesman said Boris Johnson told Cabinet ministers on Tuesday that levelling up was “a great moral mission that has the potential for fantastic economic benefit”, ahead of the expected release of a white paper on the policy this week.

The spokesman said: “Levelling up Secretary Michael Gove said the aim of levelling up was to change the economic geography of the country and that the white paper set out the tools needed to achieve this, including investment in education and skills and further devolution of powers outside of Westminster.”