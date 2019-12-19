Nicola Sturgeon confirms section 30 order request to hold Scottish independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted "democracy must and will prevail" as she confirmed she has now written to Boris Johnson formally requesting the power for Holyrood to hold a second independence referendum.

The SNP leader and Scottish First Minister said following last week's election victory in which her party took 47 of the 59 Scottish seats at Westminster, the case for another referendum was "unarguable".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a speech

The SNP also released several documents, with one stating any draft legislation for Scottish independence should set out the consequences for people of breaking away from the rest of the UK.

The paperwork outlined plans to amend the Scotland Act 1998.

A page entitled 'Annex B: Draft legislation' said the Act should be modified to say: "It is recognised that the people of Scotland have the right to determine the form of government best suited to their needs."

The draft legislation set out by the SNP

However, a summary attached to the outlined change in legislation said: "The Scottish Government also believes that when the people of Scotland are invited to make a choice about their future, they should do so understanding what the consequences of their vote would be; and with a guarantee that any vote to become independent would be respected and acted upon by the UK Government."

A summary released ahead of Ms Sturgeon's speech at Bute House made a pointed declaration about the Union.

The document said the UK was "best understood as a voluntary association of nations, in keeping with the principles of democracy and self-determination".

Nicola Sturgeon celebrates following news of the SNP's election success

Ms Sturgeon has insisted there is a "democratic mandate" for Scots to be given a choice of staying in the UK with Boris Johnson - or becoming an independent nation.

Speaking at Bute House, her official residence in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said: "The alternative is a future that we have rejected being imposed upon us.

"Scotland made it very clear last week it does not want a Tory government led by Boris Johnson taking us out of the European Union.

The summary document released by the SNP this morning

"That is the future we face if we do not have the opportunity to consider the alternative of independence."

The Prime Minister has repeatedly made clear his opposition to Scotland having a second independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon insisted: "It is a fundamental democratic principle that decisions on Scotland's constitutional future should rest with the people who live here.

"As this document lays out, the Scottish Government has a clear democratic mandate to offer people a choice on that future in an independence referendum, and the UK Government has a democratic duty to recognise that. Last week's general election has only strengthened that mandate."

The SNP won 47 of the 59 seats up for grabs in Scotland, the party's second-best ever result.

Meanwhile the Tories, whose campaign had focused on opposition to an independence referendum, saw their share of the vote slip in Scotland, losing more than half their seats.

In the wake of that, Ms Sturgeon said she was "publishing the constitutional and democratic case" for a referendum.

She said this was "rooted in the principle of self-determination, in the material change of circumstances since the 2014 exercise of that right, and in the democratic mandate that exists for offering the choice afresh".

Responding to Ms Sturgeon’s speech on a Section 30 order, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “The Scottish Parliament has already voted to seek a section 30 order, and if Nicola Sturgeon feels the need to bring another vote to Holyrood, the Scottish Greens will back it again.

“If Boris Johnson ignores that mandate, as he is threatening to do, it will only strengthen the case for Scotland to break ties with a flawed democracy that denies us a say over our future.

"His reckless Brexit cuts our ties with Europe, rips up workers rights and environmental protections and pursues a right wing race to the bottom in order to get a US trade deal.

“It’s only right that Scotland gets the option to decide a different future during the transition period.”

