Nicola Sturgeon challenged on 'corporate fraud' and ‘political corruption’ allegations around ferry contract procurement

It follows allegations made during a BBC Scotland documentary that the contract award process for hulls 801 and 802 for the Clyde and Hebrides was rigged in favour of Ferguson Marine, then owned by Scottish Government economic adviser and Yes-supporting businessman, Jim McColl.

The shipyard also told the Scottish Parliament’s net zero and transport committee that hull 802 would be three months late, with the ferries likely now to cost three times more than their original budget.

That would mean a total cost of around £300m, including some £83m previously spent, compared to the original contract of £97m.

Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, challenged the First Minister on the fact Ferguson’s received a key document, what he labelled a “cheat sheet”, which was not shared with other competitors and which helped them win the contract.

He said: “This looks like corporate fraud and there is a stench of political corruption, but nobody has been sacked, the government says nobody is responsible, and nobody is to blame."

Ms Sturgeon said the criticism from Mr Ross was inconsistent with previous accusations the Scottish Government pushed CMAL to agree the contract with FMEL against its will.

She rejected the accusations the procurement process had been “rigged”, stating that ministers were not involved and that their job was to save employment at the yards.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon answered questions from MSPs during First Minister's Questions

The SNP leader said: “I will never apologise for the actions this government has taken to save the jobs of the people who work in Ferguson’s shipyard.”

