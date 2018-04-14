Nicola Sturgeon calls for ‘international peace strategy’ over Syria

Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the UK Government’s decision to launch missile attacks on Syria without the backing of parliament.

The First Minister called for “an international strategy for peace” and “not a course that risks dangerous escalation”.

It was announced in the early hours of Saturday morning the US, UK and France had launched air strikes in response to the suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma a week ago.

Theresa May said there was “no practicable alternative to the use of force”.

But in a tweet, Ms Sturgeon said: “Air strikes have not resolved situation in Syria so far - nothing I’ve heard persuades me they will do so now. An international strategy for peace must be pursued - not a course that risks dangerous escalation. UK foreign policy should be set by Parliament, not US President.”

She added: “My first thoughts this morning are with service personnel called to action. Syria’s use of chemical weapons is sickening - but the question that the PM has not answered is how this action, taken without parliamentary approval, will halt their use or bring long term peace.”

Stewart McDonald, the SNP spokesman for defence, said UK forces had been engaged in “gesture bombing with no major international consensus”.

“Most worrying is that she has acted at the behest of presidential tweets and sidelined Parliament,” he said on Twitter.

“What does this new bombing campaign do to help move Syria towards peace? Nothing.

“Instead, it has the potential to dangerously complicate the war, making matters on the ground worse for the people that the strikes are supposed to help. There is no peace strategy.”