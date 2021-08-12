Nicola Sturgeon calls for Boris Johnson to 'reassess' existing oil and gas licences amid Cambo field backlash

The First Minister also called for a UK four nations summit to discuss how to meet the net zero target ahead of COP26 in November.

Ms Sturgeon’s letter follows the publication of a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which warns of irreversible effects of climate change for the planet as wildfires, heatwaves and severe flooding continue worldwide.

Writing to the Prime Minister, she said: "Climate change is an inherently global issue and can only be address through coordinated international effort and working with offers.

“COP26 in Glasgow therefore represents the world's best chance- perhaps our last chance - to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

"The signals we send at this time are of the utmost importance and it is essential that we demonstrate global leadership on the challenging decisions that need to be made.

"I am therefore writing to suggest that a four nations summit be convene in early course to discuss how we can work together, both in the run up to COP and beyond, to ensure that individually and collectively we are providing this clear leadership.

"In advance of that I wish to raise the example of oil and gas, where key decisions on offshore licensing, regulation and policy are reserved to the UK Government.

"I am asking that the UK Government now commits to significantly enhancing the climate conditionality associated with offshore oil and gas production.

"I am also asking that the UK Government agrees to reassess licences already issued but where field development has not yet commenced. That would include the proposed Cambo development.

“Such licences- some of them issued many years ago- should be reassess in light of the severity of the climate emergency we now face, and against a robust Compatibility Checkpoint that is fully aligned with our climate change targets and obligations."

Downing Street has been approached for comment.

Scottish Labour had previously called on the First Minister to “set an example” ahead of COP26 and oppose the Cambo oil field.

Up to 132 million tonnes of carbon could be released if the field, off the coast of Shetland, is given the green light and require a land mass 1.5 times the size of Scotland to counter.

Writing to Ms Sturgeon earlier this week, Labour net-zero spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: “With all eyes on Scotland ahead of COP26, it has never been more important to meet our obligations to the world and set the right example.

“This means taking an unequivocal position on new oil and gas plans, such as the proposed Cambo oil field off the west coast of Shetland.

“Despite the lack of leadership from ministers in the UK and Scottish governments, the people-powered Stop Cambo campaign is gaining momentum..

“First Minister, they need you to use your voice and influence to oppose Cambo.”

Ms Sturgeon on Sunday avoided saying if she would oppose the field, insisting it was "not an issue for the Scottish Government".