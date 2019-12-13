Nicola Sturgeon branded ‘ungracious’ after celebrating Jo Swinson losing her seat

The First Minister has been called “ungracious” after being caught on camera celebrating the news that Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson had lost her seat to SNP candidate Amy Callaghan in Dunbartonshire East.

The SNP leader was about to give an interview to Sky News when she learnt the news that Ms Swinson had lost her seat.

The celebrations from the First Minister were broadcast by Sky News while she was conducting interviews at the Glasgow count.

As cheers can be heard around the hall, Ms Sturgeon breaks into a smile then shakes her fists and turns to clap her supporters.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, who held on to Oxford West and Abingdon, said: "This is so unacceptably ungracious."

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage described her response as "graceless and nasty" on Twitter.

Ms Callaghan won Dunbartonshire East with 19,672 votes against incumbent Ms Swinson, who received 19,523 votes.

Jo Swinson later resigned as leader and has been replaced by the party’s deputy leader Sir Ed Davey and Baroness Sal Brinton, who will become the Liberal Democrats’ joint acting leaders.

