Nicola Sturgeon: Boris must not get away with it

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it is "plainly obvious" from the Prime Minister's statement in Downing Street that he has no plan to get a Brexit deal.

Sturgeon took to Twitter after Boris Johnson pleaded with Tory MPs not to support measures to block a no-deal Brexit amid speculation he could call an election if he loses the Commons showdown.

The Prime Minister insisted "I don't want an election, you don't want an election" but he said he would not seek an extension to the Brexit deadline - which is what the cross-party alliance are demanding if there is not a deal.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "If MPs blink tomorrow, he will drive the UK off the no-deal cliff on 31 October," she tweeted. "He must not get away with it."

Former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas said the Prime Minister had lied in his speech about "progress towards a deal", "giving Parliament a say" and "not wanting an election".

"More bluster from Boris Johnson outside Number 10," the MP tweeted. "The truth is he's about to lose this week's vote in Parliament and is running scared."

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson tweeted: "It seems Boris Johnson will stop at nothing to implement his anti-democratic shutdown of parliament and force a disastrous No Deal on the British people. Today, the @LibDems continue to work with other parties on emergency legislation to stop this authoritarian power grab."