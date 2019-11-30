Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson is biggest threat to Scotland's NHS

Boris Johnson's Brexit plan is the biggest threat to Scotland's NHS in its history, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will warn in a speech in Fife today.

Ms Sturgeon will say that the Prime Minister is a "real and present danger" to the health service whose proposals would make it harder to attract NHS staff from Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the launch of the Scottish Tories election manifesto. Picture: PA

She will warn that compared with EU membership his deal could cut Scotland's national income by £9 billion by the end of the next decade.

Speaking to party activists in an election address in St Andrews on Saturday she is expected to say: "A vote for the SNP in this election is a vote to escape Brexit. It is a vote to put

Scotland's future in Scotland's hands - not Boris Johnson's.

"Boris Johnson's extreme Brexit is the biggest threat to Scotland's NHS since it was founded just over 70 years ago.

"He is a real and present danger to our precious, publicly run health service.

"His Tory Brexit plan will make it harder to attract NHS staff from Europe.

"The economy will slow down, putting increased pressure on NHS budgets.

"Compared with EU membership, his deal could cut Scotland's national income by £9 billion by the end of the next decade.

"And if Boris Johnson takes Scotland and the UK out of the EU with no trade deal at all next year - which is looking increasingly likely - the cost could be £12.7 billion."

Ms Sturgeon will say that US drugs firms want "full market access" to the NHS in any Tory-Trump trade deal, raising the prices the health service has to pay.

She will say there has been a "sustained Tory assault" on Scotland's health service.

The First Minister will warn: "The NHS will never be safe in Boris Johnson's hands."