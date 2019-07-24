Nicola Sturgeon blasts Boris Johnson's PM speech as 'divorced from reality'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described Boris Johnson's first speech as Prime Minister as "rambling and blame-shifting".

Ms Sturgeon took to Twitter shortly after Mr Johnson spoke outside Downing Street having met the Queen to become Prime Minister.

In his speech he said: "I am standing before you today, to tell you the British people, that those critics are wrong - the doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters are going to get it wrong again."

He added: "And we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of Parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts.

"And we will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximise the opportunities of Brexit while allowing us to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe based on free trade and mutual support.

"I have every confidence that in 99 days' time we will have cracked it.

"But you know what we aren't going to wait 99 days, because the British people have had enough of waiting."

Mr Sturgeon said: "Behind all the ‘make Britain great again’ type rhetoric, that speech was rambling, blame-shifting and, to put it mildly, somewhat divorced from reality."