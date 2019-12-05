Nicola Sturgeon believes tactical voting could be key to stopping Tories getting majority

Nicola Sturgeon believes tactical voting could be key to stopping Boris Johnson getting a majority and said "people are thinking very carefully" about how to vote.

Scotland's First Minister said she felt there may be more tactical voting at this General Election than ever before as she urged voters to oust Conservative MPs in Scotland by voting SNP.

Ms Sturgeon spoke out on her party's newly unveiled bus with "Stop Brexit" emblazoned on the side.

She said: "The way to escape that mess and to focus on building a better Scotland is to make sure that the Tories and Boris Johnson don't get that majority they're looking for.

"In this election people are thinking very carefully, I think there will be potentially more tactical voting than we've seen in previous General Elections and in Scotland if you want to vote tactically to stop the Tories, then the way to do that is to vote SNP - we're the challenger in all the Tory-held seats."

Before the biodiesel-powered battle bus embarked on its first journey, Ms Sturgeon told reporters on board that another Conservative Government would "take Scotland down a path on Brexit - and on so many other things - that all of the evidence says most people in Scotland don't want and don't support".

Calling for Scotland to have the chance to have another say on independence, she added: "This election will not decide whether or not Scotland becomes independent but it can send a very strong message that people in Scotland - whatever their views on that question are - want it to be decided here in Scotland.

"We don't want our future to be dictated by Boris Johnson, whose strings are increasingly being pulled by the ultra-Brexiteers in his own party and by people like Nigel Farage and even Donald Trump who - despite the denials - we all know is itching to get his hands on the National Health Service."