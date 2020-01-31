Nicola Sturgeon admits indyref2 may not happen until after 2021 Scottish election

The First Minister has conceded that the SNP may not be able to secure a legally-binding referendum this year.

In a speech, Nicola Sturgeon has set out the next steps in her party's push for Scottish independence including approaching the Electoral Commission to test a question

READ MORE: Brexit: Boris Johnson is refusing independence referendum for one simple reason – Nicola Sturgeon

The SNP will double its campaign spending for an independence push but the First Minister said her preference was for a legally-confirmed vote sanctioned by Westminster.

She said: "There is a cast iron mandate from the public and the Scottish parliament to hold a referendum.''

However Ms Sturgeon said for a referendum to take place it must be legal and have the consent of Boris Johnson's Conservative government at Westminster.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon lays out the next steps for indyref2. Picture: PA

Ms Sturgeon said the UK Government's rejection of another independence referendum is "a sign of weakness, not of strength".

She said: "If they had any confidence in the argument for the Westminster union, they would have no problem with the people of Scotland having the right to choose.

"It is the fear of defeat that is making them so desperate to deny us the choice. We should draw encouragement from that."

'Stay the course'

The SNP leader urged those in the independence movement to "stay the course".

She said: "We must not let the Tories turn a positive, persuasive and invigorating discussion about the best future for our country into an arid and bitter argument about process and procedure."

The First Minister did not rule out testing the possibility of a consultative referendum in court if the UK Government continues to deny requests for another poll.

While she admitted there was legal ambiguity around the powers of the Scottish Parliament to hold a non-binding vote, she said: "That means it cannot be said definitively that it would not be legal, but equally it cannot be described as being beyond legal doubt.

"If a proposal for a referendum on that basis was brought forward, it would be challenged in court.

"If a court ruled that it was legal, it wouldn't be a 'wildcat referendum' as our opponents like to brand it - it would be within the remit of the Scottish Parliament.

"Now, should the UK Government continue to deny Scotland's right to choose, we may reach the point where it is necessary for this issue to be tested.

"I am not ruling that out."

Test the question

Ms Sturgeon announced the Scottish Government was requesting that the Electoral Commission test the question for another referendum.

The question - should Scotland be an independent country? - was used in 2014, however the Scottish Parliament insisted it would need to be re-tested before being used in another vote.

Ms Sturgeon said: "That question is simple, intelligible and well recognised across the country, but Parliament made clear it wanted it re-tested and it is the next practical step we need to take within our powers to prepare for a referendum."

The First Minister also said she would look to "broaden the coalition" in support of the right of Scotland to hold another vote.

She said: "In the first instance we will invite Scotland's elected representatives - MSPs, MPs, the MEPs elected last year and council leaders - to come together to endorse a modern Claim of Right for Scotland through a new constitutional convention.

"To declare that it is for the Scottish Parliament to decide whether and when there should be an independence choice and build support for that principle amongst civic Scotland."

Double the SNP warchest

The SNP will double their campaign budget to push for a second vote, according to the First Minister - but she urged activists to listen to people who are against independence.

She said: "Our party campaign is therefore ready to ramp up. We aim to double the SNP campaign budget this year to support new independence materials, local newspaper adverts and a new campaign film focused on undecided voters.

"It is vital that as we campaign we listen and engage respectfully.

"There are many people out there who voted No in 2014 now thinking about independence differently in light of Brexit.

"We must show that we understand the complexity of the issues they grapple with and that, for many, emotions will be mixed.

"So, we must make our case with passion but also with patience and respect. We must never stoop to the level of our political opponents."

Cusp of Independence

The First Minister said she believed Scotland to be "on the cusp" of independence.

Closing her speech in Edinburgh, she said: "An independent Scotland will be born from the strength of our capacity to persuade.

"History tells us that change often comes quickly after many years when the obstacles seemed great.

"In Scotland, I believe we are on the cusp of such a moment.

"For those of us lucky to be part of the independence movement today we know the groundwork has been laid and a better future imagined.

"Now is the time to stay focused and build our strength to secure our right to choose and win Scotland's independence."