Nicola Sturgeon accuses Theresa May of undermining Holyrood over DUP Brexit deal

Nicola Sturgeon has accused Theresa May of undermining the Scottish Parliament and "shortchanging" Scots public spending over Brexit in a damning letter to the Prime Minister.

The SNP leader has hit out at the prospect of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) being allowed a seat at the Brexit trade talks in a bid by Mrs May to to secure the passage of her Brexit deal in Parliament and avoid an extension to Article 50.

Since the EU referendum in 2016 there has been sustained and consistent damage done to the devolution settlement, and to the idea that the UK is a partnership of equal nations," Ms Sturgeon's letter today states.

"In the past two years however, Scotland’s wishes and national interests have been roundly ignored and at times treated with contempt by the UK Government."

The First Minister says she has "three major concerns" over the the Prime Minister's reported strategy, including the prospect of the DUP being represented in talks on the future trade relationship between the UK and EU when the Scottish Government has been excluded.

"By according the DUP disproportionate influence, it seems clear that maintaining your majority in the UK Parliament comes before respect for the properly constituted governments across the UK," the SNP leader adds.

She also warns that the Northern Irish backstop proposal, contained in the Prime Minister's Brexit deal, encroaches on the powers of the Scottish Parliament and would place the country at a disadvantage. Scotland has lost out to the tune of £3.3 billion, Ms Sturgeon adds, of equivalent funding after more than £1 billion was given to Northern Ireland in a bid to win DUP co-operation.

"Should the UK continue on a path to exiting the EU, then there must be fair and equal treatment of the four nations of the UK in relation to influence over and a role in the negotiations of the future relationship through the properly constituted devolved institutions," Ms Sturgeon adds

"At present, far from ensuring such fair treatment you appear to be pursuing a path that privileges one political party, further constrains the powers of the Scottish Parliament and short-changes public spending in Scotland. This approach would not be acceptable."