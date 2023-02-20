Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she will be resigning as First Minister and leader of the SNP.

The longest serving – and first female – First Minister told a hastily arranged press conference she will remain in office while the SNP select her successor.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”

But who will replace Nicola Sturgeon, we look at the favourite at the bookies for next SNP leader.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will not enter the race to become first minister and leader of the SNP, he has announced.

Mairi McAllan has ruled herself out of running in the SNP leadership race, while Neil Gray has also ruled himself out of the race and is currently supporting Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who announced his run on Saturday as well as former minister Ash Regan.

Keith Brown, who is depute leader of the SNP, said he would not be standing.

All odds compiled from oddschecker/SkyBet

1 . Angus Robertson Angus Robertson MSP is the early favourite with the bookmakers - with some offering odds on money for him to be named as the next leader.

2 . Kate Forbes Kate Forbes is the second favourite with many bookmakers to be named as the next SNP leader - with odds as much at around 2/1

3 . Humza Yousaf Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf is placed among the favourites, with odds of 5/1

4 . Ash Regan Ash Regan is placed at 8/1