Next SNP leader odds: Odds for next SNP leader at the bookies - with Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan in the race
Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she will be resigning as First Minister and leader of the SNP.
Angus Robertson, Kate Forbes, and Humza Yousaf are all early candidates for the role following the shock announcement that saw Nicola Sturgeon step down.
The longest serving – and first female – First Minister told a hastily arranged press conference she will remain in office while the SNP select her successor.
“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”
But who will replace Nicola Sturgeon, we look at the favourite at the bookies for next SNP leader.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney will not enter the race to become first minister and leader of the SNP, he has announced.
Mairi McAllan has ruled herself out of running in the SNP leadership race, while Neil Gray has also ruled himself out of the race and is currently supporting Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who announced his run on Saturday as well as former minister Ash Regan.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out to be next the leader, as has Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader.
Keith Brown, who is depute leader of the SNP, said he would not be standing.
