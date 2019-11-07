New terraced homes’ plans revealed for Innerleithen

Plans to build nine affordable homes for rent in Innerleithen were submitted this week.

Eildon Housing Association wants to construct nine maisonettes in two blocks of terraced housing in Peebles Road, to the south of St Ronan’s Health Centre.

If the development is given the green light, the three-bedroom properties, with 14 parking bays, will be built by Carlisle-based Cubby Construction, with work earmarked to start early next year.

A spokesperson for the Selkirk-based social landlord said the housing has been designed to meet a growing demand for terraced family homes in Innerleithen, adding: “The first terrace is positioned to continue the line of residential buildings along Tweed View, with block two at right angles, creating a self-contained parking forecourt.

“Front garden areas are provided and there is a private garden space and patio to the rear of each dwelling.

“It is within a short distance of local amenities, with a Co-op food store immediately to the east.

“The development’s position on the edge of the town allows easy access to the surrounding landscape.”

All of the homes will be fitted with pitched roofs incorporating photovoltaic panels.

Additionally, the south facing properties look to utilise solar gain with the inclusion of glazed sunspaces.

The need for affordable homes in the Borders has hit an all-time high, with recent figures showing that on average 17 people are bidding for every home that becomes available.

The spokesperson added: “To meet this need it is important to build a house quicker and make it cheaper to heat and therefore eradicate fuel poverty, especially in rural parts of the Borders.”