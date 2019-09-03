New Scottish Tory leader under fire for ‘shameful’ Nicola Sturgeon hair comment

The Scottish Tory stand-in leader has come under fire for aiming a barb at Nicola Sturgeon for dyeing her hair.

The Scottish Tory stand-in leader has come under fire for aiming a barb at Nicola Sturgeon for dyeing her hair.

The First Minister claimed that Jackson Carlaw had insulted “practically every woman in the country” with the quip as tempers flared during Holyrood exchanges today. It prompted Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh to warn MSPs against making insults of a personal nature.

The flashpoint occurred as the First Minister set out her Programme for Government at Holyrood today. Ms Sturgeon, who has previously mocked Mr Carlaw over his ruddy complexion, made a similar jibe as they clashed over environmental targets.

READ MORE - Nicola Sturgeon to seek ‘transfer of power’ for indyref2

“I think it’s probably embarrassment that’s making his face go a little bit red,” she stated.

But the Eastwood MSP, installed as interim leader after Ruth Davidson’s departure last week, hit back: “Not my skin tone again - listen First Minister at least I’ve got a full head of my own naturally coloured hair.”

The insult prompted cries of “shame” from SNP backbenchers and the First Minister accused the Tory leader of making a gaffe.

She said: “Let’s first of all not gloss over the fact that within a matter of days of losing their female leader, the interim leader has managed to insult practically every woman in the country with that, I would say rather ill advised quip at the start of his ill advised rant.”

READ MORE - Scottish worker was crushed to death with pipes in horror workplace accident