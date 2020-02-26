New £13m fund to tackle violence against women

An extra £1m will be spent on services which aim to support and protect women and girls from violence, as the Scottish Government launches a new £13m fund.

The new Delivering Equally Safe Fund aims to support frontline organisations dealing with violence prevention and support for women and girls who are victims of violence.

The DES Fund collates the current Equally Safe, Rape Crisis Specific and Violence Against Women and Girls intermediary funding streams, with the process for applications streamlined.

READ MORE: The number of domestic abuse cases in Scotland will shock you

Minister for Equalities and Older People Christina McKelvie said the cash boost showed how "seriously we take erasing the terror and damage" of violence from society.

She added: “Across greater legal protections, improving forensic medical services for victims of sexual assault and enhancing protections for those at risk of Female Genital Mutilation, we want to keep vulnerable women and girls safe from harm."

She said that the government was investing a "record £30m" in equalities overall, to create a Scotland "where everyone is protected and violence, discrimination and gender-based inequality are consigned to history.”

The investment was welcomed by Caroline Burrell, centre director at Edinburgh Rape Crisis, who said: “No survivor should ever have to wait to access lifesaving Rape Crisis support, yet too often this is the reality in Edinburgh and beyond.

"We welcome the Scottish Government’s commitment to funding Rape Crisis Centres and recognition of the importance of specialist support.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre struggling with 'unprecedented demand' as 300 victims wait up to a year for support

“Going forward we look forward to working closely with the Scottish Government to make sure that survivors are able to access support at the point of need. It is encouraging to see investment in both the frontline services and prevention work required to put an end to gender-based violence in Scotland, and ultimately achieve equality for women and girls.”

The new fund is designed to drive forward the government's Equally Safe Strategy and organisations will "need to be clear how their proposed work contributes to its priorities and objectives" when applying for funding.