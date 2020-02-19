Nearly 300 possible coronavirus cases test negative in Scotland

A total of 202 possible cases of coronavirus have been tested for in Scotland in the last ten days, with all testing negative.

Screening laboratories in Glasgow and Edinburgh were set up to speed up the system, as previous samples were sent to a test centre in London. Taken together, the Scottish Government has said 290 Scottish tests have been completed and been given the all-clear.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Health chiefs plan 'isolation centres' in Scottish city after 65 people undergo tests for deadly virus

The infection is tested for by taking nose, throat and deep respiratory samples, which are sent to the facilities at Glasgow and Edinburgh Royal Infirmaries.

However Scottish health boards are also exploring the ability to undertake community-based testing where appropriate rather than requiring people to travel to the hospitals to be screened.

The virus known as Covid-19 has claimed 2,004 lives in China, according to the latest Chinese data released on Wednesday, with 74,185 confirmed infections recorded in mainland China and about 700 cases in other countries.

Today Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick observed the testing process during a visit to the laboratory at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary. He said: “Our NHS is well prepared to cope with any suspected coronavirus case, and the testing in Glasgow and Edinburgh is part of that preparation, enabling Scotland to deliver quicker results.

“Although all Scottish tests have so far been negative, we are prepared for the high likelihood that we will also see a positive case.

“We have a proven track record of dealing with challenging health issues and have been preparing for this possibility since the beginning of the outbreak.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: how likely is the illness to reach Scotland, as the UK confirms its eighth case?

Clinical Lead West of Scotland Specialist Virology Centre Professor Rory Gunson added: “The roll out of the Scottish based diagnostic service for the new coronavirus is the outcome of an exciting collaboration between Scottish laboratories and colleagues at Public Health England. Its implementation has reduced the testing time from days to just a few hours.

“This service development will help reduce the anxiety of patients who may be worried they have the virus, will aid the management of suspected cases and will enhance the national public health response to this emerging virus.”

The diagnostic tests used to detect coronavirus were first developed after the SARS outbreak in 2003, but were further enhanced across the world after the latest epidemic.