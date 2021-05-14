MSPS vie for positions as Holyrood deputy presiding officer

Those elected will aid the work of Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, who was appointed in a vote by MSPs on Thursday, including chairing debates in the parliamentary chamber.
SNP MSP Annabelle Ewing is seeking a deputy role.
She was one of five from the governing party that initially put themselves forward for election.
However, SNP MSPs Clare Adamson and Bill Kidd went out of the race during the first two rounds of voting, while James Dornan and Stuart McMillan have now withdrawn.
Jeremy Balfour and Edward Mountain have put themselves forward from the Conservatives, while Clare Baker and Rhoda Grant make up the Labour contingent in the race.
Liam McArthur is the sole Liberal Democrat MSP to put himself forward.
Each position is voted for individually, with MSPs needing a simple majority to be elected.