MSPs appeal for UK help to save at-risk BiFab jobs

A cross-party group of MSPs has appealed to the UK business secretary to lobby wind farm developers for business in order to save jobs at threatened Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab).

Hundreds of skilled jobs are at risk at the Fife and Western Isles-based engineering company, which has said it will shut down unless new contracts can be secured.

The 19 MSPs representing all Holyrood parties have signed a letter to business secretary Greg Clark, calling on him to urge developers of the Kincardine Offshore Windfarm to award work to BiFab when its contract on the Beatrice wind farm ends.

“It is clear to us that the only way to secure the future of these yards and the skilled workforce is with the guarantee of a new contract,” says the letter, organised by Labour Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker.

“We are asking you and the UK government to do all that you can to encourage contracts to come to BiFab.”