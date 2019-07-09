MPs back changes to Northern Ireland abortion and same-sex marriage laws

MPs have approved an amendment which aims to extend access to abortion in Northern Ireland by 332 votes to 99, majority 233.

Earlier, The Scotsman reported the SNP had been forced into a u-turn over plans to abstain in a vote on same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland after an outcry from equality campaigners and some of its own MPs.

An amendment to legislation which was debated today has forced the legalisation of equal marriage in Northern Ireland, the last part of the British Isles where it is prohibited.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Would rather the Northern Ireland Assembly was doing this but in its absence, marriage equality and human rights can't wait.

"This is the right decision in the circumstances."