MP booted out SNP for 'antisemitism' is being asked back by supporters

SNP supporters are demanding the party leadership readmit an MP who was suspended during the general election for alleged antisemitism.

Neale Hanvey won Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath from Labour despite SNP withdrawing their support.

SNP supporters are lobbying the party to readmit Neale Hanvey (pictured) ''picture: George Mcluskie

The suspension came after online posts Hanvey had shared, which suggested George Soros controlled world leaders, were made public.

In a letter to the party's headquarters seen by The Times, the Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay SNP branch said: "The branch calls for an urgent end to Neale's suspension so that he can fully represent us as the SNP MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, thus reflecting the expressed wishes of his electorate.

"This would allow the SNP members in the constituency the opportunity to concentrate on their primary aim of campaigning for independence."

David Barratt, the branch's convener told the Dumferline Press that it was unfair for Hanvey to have "this cloud hanging over him."

Hanvey has apologised for the posts that were shared about two years ago and insisted he was not antisemitic.

An SNP spokesman said to The Times Hanvey remains suspended until the complaint is heard under the party's disciplinary process.