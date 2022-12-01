News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Motion tabled in Holyrood to save Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home from closure

A motion has been tabled in the Scottish Parliament to save Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home from potential closure amid a 800 per cent rise in its energy bills.

By Alistair Grant
2 hours ago
 Comment

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton wants to encourage a cross-party intervention to help save the home from collapse.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is a 140-year-old animal refuge which provides shelter and rescue for hundreds of dogs and cats annually. Faced with rising energy bills, however, the charity has said this increase “could be enough to bring the home to its knees this winter.”

Hide Ad

According to the shelter on Seafield Road, electricity supplies next year will cost them an estimated £31,160, while the gas bill is expected to top £63,735.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat home faces an uncertain future after a staggering 800 per cent rise in gas and electricity bills.
Hide Ad

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is an absolutely fantastic charity that provides a caring and compassionate environment to animals needing rescue and shelter. As the first charity in the country to provide food banks with pet food, it currently feeds 3,000 animals.

“Sadly, the sky-rocketing cost of energy bills has pushed the home to the brink of closure, especially when it relies so heavily on gas and electricity to keep its animals warm and well-fed. With no financial support in place from either national or local government, the home depends solely on the generosity of its donors.

Hide Ad

“That is why I am today tabling a motion to inspire an intervention from MSPs across parliament which will save this iconic Edinburgh institution from collapse. I want to see the Scottish Government working in partnership with City of Edinburgh Council and animal welfare organisations so that EDCH gets the support it desperately needs.”

Alex Cole-HamiltonScottish ParliamentHolyroodLiberal DemocratEdinburgh
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.