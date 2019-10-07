More Midlothian Council savings agreed to meet budget

Midlothian Council last week confirmed further savings to help balance budgets.

Councillors confirmed their approval of a range of savings previously considered in June. The cross-party Business Transformation Steering Group now recommends approving these as part of the continued development of the Medium Term Financial Strategy.

The proposals include continuing to work with communities to encourage them to manage some halls and pavilions and generating more income by, for example, renting parts of Vogrie Park out to event organisers.

Councillors heard the latest measures will save £1.68 million in 2021/22 rising to £2.31m in 2022/23.

Council leader, Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab) said: ”While agreeing our first medium term financial strategy back in June is a major step change for the council, given the continued reductions in government grant support we’ve still got some way to go to find the savings needed to put us on a firm financial footing.

“I cannot stress enough the value and indeed necessity of all three parties working together as part of the Business Transformation Steering Group to bring forward further proposals to address the funding challenge and allow us to plan and implement service delivery more effectively.”

Councillors agreed the Business Transformation Steering Group should continue to work on savings proposals and report back to the full Council in December.