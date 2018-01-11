More apprentices in Scotland the goal for Training Minister

Have your say

The Scottish Government has increased its target for new apprentices to 28,000 and announced extra funds for key areas including dental nursing and management.

Minister for Employability and Training Jamie Hepburn revealed the 2018/19 target during a Holyrood debate as well as changes to rural supplement eligibility.

The figure marks a 1,000 increase on the 2017/18 target, set after the 2016/17 goal of 26,000 places was exceeded.

Mr Hepburn announced additional support for training costs for apprenticeships in social services for children and young people, dental nurses and management, with increases ranging from £600 to £1,700.

The rural supplement will apply to all employers with a postcode classed as rural by ministers.