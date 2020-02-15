Ministers protest over lack of talks about bridge ‘vanity project’

Ministers in Scotland and Northern Ireland have made a joint protest over the lack of consultation by the UK government on Boris Johnson’s “vanity project” to build a bridge across the Irish Sea.

In a letter to his UK counterpart Grant Shapps, Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson called for urgent talks about the bridge, complaining that the Scottish Government remains in the dark “despite repeated requests for information”.

Downing Street confirmed this week that work is under way to assess the feasibility of a bridge between Portpatrick and Larne - estimated to cost £20 billion. Plans briefed to the media suggest the more than 20-mile distance could be crossed using bridges and tunnels.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for the money to instead be sent to Scotland and Northern Ireland to be spent on infrastructure projects.

In his letter, Mr Matheson said there have not been any discussions with the Scottish or Stormont administrations, despite transport being devolved. He wrote: “I strongly believe that if £20 billion is available for investment in infrastructure in Scotland and Northern Ireland that rather than indulging the Prime Minister with this vanity project, such funding should be made available to our respective governments so it could be better spent on meeting the priorities of the people we represent.

“I therefore request immediate discussions with your officials on releasing to us the £20 billion of funding you have identified so it can be invested in the priorities of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“Given transport is devolved to both the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive, I look forward to hearing from you on the availability of the £20 billion to us, and to assurances that in future any such proposals will be discussed with us first and will fully respect the devolved settlements and the role of the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Scottish Parliament.”

Mr Matheson also raised concern about a reported “munitions dump” at Beaufort’s Dyke in the Irish Sea, on the path of construction for the proposed bridge, saying money spent to work around the problem “could be put to better use on practical, deliverable projects”.

The Northern Irish Minister for Infrastructure, Nicola Mallon said she had also sent a letter to Mr Shapps following a phone conversation with Mr Matheson.