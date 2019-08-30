Miles Briggs considering bid to take over from Ruth Davidson

LOTHIAN Tory MSP Miles Briggs has confirmed he is considering launching a bid to succeed Ruth Davidson as Scottish party leader.

He said he was “taking soundings” within the party but added the Scottish Conservatives needed to take time to regroup after the loss of their “star player”.

Ruth will be a hard act to follow

He said: “It’s come as a huge surprise to us all that Ruth has decided to take a step back from frontline politics.”

Ms Davidson announced her resignation on Thursday, citing her role as a new mother as the main reason but also acknowledging conflict over Brexit.

Her deputy Jackson Carlaw has been made interim leader and the process to choose her successor could be delayed until after the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Mr Briggs said: “After a shock to the system like your star player leaving the field you don’t want someone just to say ‘I’ll do it’ and jump in.

“Following in Ruth’s footsteps is going to be a huge challenge for whoever does it.”

Mr Briggs, who was elected an MSP in 2016, has had a high profile as the Tories’ health spokesman at Holyrood.

Other potential contenders to replace Ms Davidson include finance spokesman Murdo Fraser, who also stood in the last leadership contest, proposing the dissolution of the Scottish Conservatives and the formation of a new centre-right party.

Constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins has also been mentioned, as have policy chief Donald Cameron, transport spokesman Jamie Green, justice spokesman Liam Kerr, chief whip Maurice Golden and economy spokesman Dean Lockhart - and Mr Carlaw may bid to turn his interim leadership into a permanent post.

Mr Briggs said the party’s fundamental position was still strong despite Ms Davidson’s resignation.

And he said the priority would be to focus on the next Scottish Parliament elections in 2021.

He said: “It could be the most important election we will ever face - to defeat the SNP firstly, but to make sure we try and turn the page on the constitutional argument. If there is not a majority of pro-independence MSPs that does present a great opportunity to finally move on from threat of another independence referendum, which has dominated this whole parliament at the cost of issues like health.

“For a lot of people who have lent us their vote that is their number one factor.”