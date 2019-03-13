Mike Russell under fire over Brexit Tory traitor claims

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to condemn her Brexit Secretary for appearing to brand Scots Tory MPs traitors for backing the EU Withdrawal Deal.

Mike Russell sparked anger among opponents when he used the term "Ragman Rolls" as he listed the Scots Tories who backed the Brexit deal on social media.

The term is a reference to the Scottish nobility who swore allegiance to King Edward I of England in 13th century.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser slammed the comment.

"Sadly this is all part of a pattern where those associated with the SNP demonise and ‘other’ those of different opinions," he said on Twitter.

"Worrying to see a @scotgov Minister stoop to this. @NicolaSturgeon needs to condemn this behaviour & demand that @Feorlean (Mr Russell apologises."

Mr Russell has insisted that the Prime Minister's deal, which was overwhelmingly rejected by MPs last night, would be damaging for Scotland. He hit out at the Tory MPs who backed the plans.

He tweeted: "Scottish MPs who voted tonight for Prime Minister’s awful deal which would cripple Scotland & their constituencies: Andrew Bowie, Colin Clark, David Duguid, Luke Graham, Bill Grant, Kirstene Hair, Alister Jack, Stephen Kerr, John Lamont, Paul Masterton, David Mundell. #RagmanRoll."

Mr Russell prompted anger yesterday when he claimed that Ms Sturgeon had been told she was "not bright enough" to understand the Brexit deal dueintg a meeting with Mrs May. This was denied by the Prime Minister.