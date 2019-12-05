Midlothian General Election 2019 candidate -Danielle Rowley (Labour)

I was born and bred in Dalkeith, and have been honoured to represent my home in Parliament.

I’m also proud to be the first woman to represent Midlothian in Parliament.

In my first term as your MP I have demanded fairer funding for our local services in the face of SNP Scottish Government cuts, and for better access to our GP surgeries.

I’ve fought continuously against Tory pension changes and Universal Credit, and I’ve worked to stop local bank and Post Office closures, and to improve bus services.

I’ve dealt with over 4,690 local cases, and have stood up for you in Parliament.

But after nearly a decade of Tory and SNP austerity, we’ve seen the destruction of our public services, including the tragic decline of our NHS.

Real time wages are lower now than in 2010, one in four children in Midlothian are living in poverty, there has been a huge rise in foodbank use, and the Tories are planning to push through a hard Brexit– with unknown impacts on jobs and the economy.

We deserve better. This election is your chance to vote for change.

Choose a dedicated local MP and a Labour Government, on your side.