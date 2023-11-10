Michael Matheson urged to make statement in Holyrood over £11,000 iPad bill

Michael Matheson

A senior SNP minister has been urged to make a personal statement in Holyrood after racking up nearly £11,000 in data roaming charges while using a parliamentary iPad on holiday.

Michael Matheson, the health secretary, incurred a fee of £10,935.74 during his week-long visit to Morocco around Christmas last year.

He said he will contribute £3,000 towards the cost from his expenses budget while the Scottish Parliament will pay the rest. But opposition politicians insisted taxpayers should not have to foot the bill and Mr Matheson must pay it himself.

The minister, who has an annual salary of £118,511, was reportedly warned almost a year earlier to update his device, which had not been switched to Holyrood’s new data provider.

The Scottish Conservatives have now written to Alison Johnstone, Holyrood’s presiding officer, urging her to launch an investigation amid claims the “eye-watering” costs fail to meet the parliament’s expenses criteria.

Party chairman Craig Hoy highlighted an email to MSPs in 2018, stating that the parliament will only meet roaming charge costs up to £200. Meanwhile, reimbursement guidelines say all claims from members must “represent value for money”.

Mr Hoy said emails sent to MSPs before every recess request them to contact the parliament’s IT department ahead of an overseas trip so that a roaming charges package can be organised to limit costs.

He said: “I have written to the presiding officer requesting she launch a full investigation into why and how the Scottish Parliament agreed to pay Michael Matheson’s eye-watering bill. It seems clear that it fails to meet the parliament’s own criteria for what constitutes a legitimate expense claim, and that the health secretary must pay the exorbitant fees he racked up out of his own pocket.”

Mr Hoy added: “His laziness and cavalier attitude to public money means that he – and he alone – is responsible for this bill. The health secretary has some nerve expecting taxpayers to cough up for his mistake – as does [First Minister] Humza Yousaf who backed him yesterday.

“Given Michael Matheson’s abject failure to answer journalists’ questions on this scandal on Thursday, he must make a personal statement to parliament explaining his actions.”

Mr Matheson, who was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 1999, was the net zero, energy and transport secretary at the time the charges were incurred.

He spoke to journalists in Holyrood briefly on Thursday, saying: “It’s been explained that it’s been caused by an outdated Sim card in an iPad that I had for constituency purposes. I wasn’t aware that it had to be replaced and the cost built up as a result of that.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The bizarre story of Michael Matheson’s huge data bill from his trip to Morocco is only getting murkier. The Scottish public are understandably looking on with bafflement at the scale of the Mr Matheson’s bill and his nonchalant attitude to such a serious situation.

“At a time of cost of living crisis, Mr Matheson’s flippant approach to this situation is deeply offensive to thousands of Scots.

“Mr Matheson was told repeatedly by the parliament to replace his Sim. The responsibility for this lies with him.

“The time has come for Michael Matheson to do the right thing and pay up himself. Failure to do so will only further weaken public trust in this scandal-hit SNP government.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson previously said Mr Matheson’s data charges were investigated by the parliamentary IT office in January, reviewing the data volume consumed, daily pricing charges and the company’s application of tariffs.

The investigation confirmed he had not updated his iPad’s sim card to the new provider as required, and did not notify the IT office before travelling, meaning the appropriate roaming package could not be applied.