Michael Gove warned of "palpable anger" over Brexit fishing deal

Theresa May has given assurances to Scottish Conservative MPs over the future of fishing after Brexit following widespread anger at the terms of a transition deal struck with Brussels.

A group of Scottish Tory MPs met with the Prime Minister at Downing Street on Tuesday morning, and were assured that the UK would take full control of fishing access and quotas in British waters at the end of a 21-month post-Brexit transition.

Fishing industry leaders were dismayed by the transition deal announced by David Davis in Brussels on Monday, which committed the UK to observing EU quotas until the end of 2020, despite leaving the Common Fisheries Policy in March 2019 and no longer being represented at quota-setting summits.

The UK will have its share of the catch in British waters frozen, and will be consulted on any decisions for 2020.

READ MORE: Brexit deal sparks furious row over Scotland’s fishing industry

Scottish Tory MPs and their leader, Ruth Davidson said they group of 12 backbenchers at Westminster could vote against a final Brexit deal that fails to take back control of British fishing waters.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who was summoned to the House of Commons to face questions about the deal, said he was “disappointed” with the terms of the transition but promised a “significant prize” for the fishing industry once it was over.

As recently as December, Mr Gove had promised a swift exit from CFP quotas, within 8-10 months of Brexit day.

He was told by Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, Alistair Carmichael, that the UK Government had breached the trust of fishing communities.

“I have to tell him, if he doesn’t already know it, that the mood in fishing communities today is one of palpable anger,” Mr Carmichael said. “This is not what they were promised.

“The basic question that the secretary of state has to answer is this - if they can let us down over the deal for a transitional period, how do we know that they will not do it again when it comes to the final deal?

“When it comes to it, will they trade away access to waters for access to markets or anything else?”

Mr Gove told MPs: “We pressed hard to secure this outcome, and we are disappointed that the EU were not willing to move on this.

“However, it is the case that thanks to the hard work of our negotiating team… the [European] Commission have agreed to amendments to the text which do provide additional reassurance.

“The revised text clarifies that the UK’s share of quotas will not change during the implementation period and that the UK can attend international negotiations.”

Mr Gove said the agreement required both sides to act in “good faith” during the transition, including on how much fish they catch.

“Any attempt by the EU to operate in a way that would harm the fishing industry would breach that obligation,” he said.

“It is important that we use this transition period to ensure that we can negotiate as a third country and independent coastal state in 2020 to maximise the benefits to our coastal communities; to ensure that we can control who can access our waters; on what terms; and ensure that we manage our marine resources sustainably.

“There is a significant prize at the end of the implementation period and it is important that all of us in every area accept that the implementation period is a necessary step towards securing that prize.”

The SNP’s international affairs spokesman at Westminster, Stephen Gethins claimed Scottish Tory MPs had failed fishing communities.

“This is a blatant betrayal of Scotland’s fishing industry by the Tories, who cannot blame anyone else.

“It is no surprise to anyone who has observed the way the fishing industry has been treated by successive UK governments that they find themselves once again an ‘expendable’ bargaining chip.

“Scottish Tory MPs will now roll over and revert to their normal place as Westminster lobby fodder for this extreme Brexit Tory government and they are so arrogant they think they can do whatever they want to Scotland and get away with it.”

READ MORE: SNP call on Ruth Davidson to apologise over fishing ‘sell-out’