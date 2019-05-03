Michael Gove says UK could withhold cash from Scottish Government

Radical plans to hold back hundreds of millions pounds from Holyrood and allow UK ministers instead to spend the cash directly north of the Border have been set out by Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

The Scots-born MSP is among the front-runners to replace Theresa May when she stands down and insists his plan, which would see Westminster retain so called Barnett consequentials, will strengthen the Union.

It could see Westminster funding projects in traditionally “devolved” areas to Holyrood such as education and farming and tackle unrest at Westminster over the Scottish Government’s claim that it alone “speaks for Scotland.”

“There’s a rule that we’re currently bound by, a Treasury rule which means that the UK government can’t spend money in areas that are devolved,” Mr Gove told a fringe event at the Tory conference yesterday.

“So that means when it comes promoting culture, or supporting agriculture and fisheries the money has to go through the Scottish Government.

“I think that once we’ve given the Scottish Government their fair share, the UK Government should be able to spend additional money on the basis of need for projects that will strengthen the Union.”

Chancellor Philip Hammond’s budget last autumn resulted in and an extra £950 million in Barnett conseqentials for the Scottish Government over three years.

Gove added that every government department thinks of itself as a UK department.

Mr Gove, who was speaking during a question and answer session with Stirling MP Stephen Kerr, hinted UK ministers could start spending in devolved areas.

“The department of education deals primarily with schools in England, but actually the strength of our knowledge base across the United Kingdom matters. “There are English students in Scottish Universities and there are Scottish academics in English Universities - we need to make sure that the money that we spend and the initiatives that we carry out here are badged as UK Government.

“The Scottish Government is very good at using money that it gets form Westminster to claim it is delivering them - actually it is the UK Government that is providing this and leading the way on budgets.”

He hinted that more Scottish MPs would be handed ministerial roles if he replaces Theresa May

“We should make sure the Westminster government is seen as representative of every part of the United Kingdom and we’re prepared to energetically say to the SNP ‘You don’t speak for Scotland.’”

“The whole idea that you say you are the Scottish Government and therefore you are the only legitimate voice that speaks for Scotland is wrong.

“Of course we respect the devolution settlement and we respect their capacity to make policy as long they have a majority.”