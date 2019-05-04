Michael Gove’s conference swipe at ‘Alexei Salmond’

The SNP Government is “ignoring” grassroots issues like health and education as it pursues plans for a second independence referendum, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has said.

He also took a swipe at “Alexei Salmond”, a reference to the former First Minister’s current affairs show on Kremlin-backed RT.

The Tories suffered a disastrous night in the English local government elections last week with loss of 1,200 seats and Gove put this down to the failure to agree a Brexit deal and urged his party to deliver this.

The Scots-born MP Gove slammed the SNP’s plans for a second referendum on Scottish insisting this would be “contemptuous of Scotland’s interests”, as he addressed the UK Conservative party conference in Aberdeen today.

He insisted that the Scottish Government should be focussed on “critical issues like the NHS, schools and fighting crime.

“We desperately need to improve Scotland’s schools,” said Mr Gove who was brought up in the Granite City.

“Nicola Sturgeon used to agree. She said education would be her top priority as First Minister. Since then, the number of teachers in Scotland’s schools has shrunk by more than 3,000.

“The range of subjects on offer to students has been restricted, and in the latest International league tables Scotland’s education system is falling further and further behind other countries.

“Scotland’s next generation are being denied the opportunities they deserve because the SNP are obsessed with independence when they should be focussed on our children’s future.”

Mr Gove is likely to be a frontrunner to replace Theresa May when she steps down as Prime Minister later this year and insisted it was time to make Scotland “stronger in the union.”

The NHS in Scotland is also suffering because of the Scottish Government’s failure to do their day job. And the Scottish Government is also failing in the fight against crime.

“Failing on crime, letting down the NHS, going backwards on education. The SNP are so busy arguing for independence that they aren’t using the powers that the Scottish Parliament already has to improve lives.”

Mr Gove is leading Brexiteer who spearheaded the campaign to leave the EU during the referendum in 2016. He warned that the swingeing losses suffered by the party signals the collapse in support which could usher Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street.

“If we want to avoid that danger, we need to deliver and that than means a Brexit deal that works for the whole United Kingdom.”

He added: “If local elections down south tell us anything, they remind us that referendum verdicts must be honoured. Lots of hardworking Conservative councillors lost their seats because Parliament has not yet delivered Brexit.

“I believe the deal the Prime Minister has negotiated does recognise the hopes and concerns of Remainers and Leavers alike.

“It enables us to leave the EU, while safeguarding essential interests and liberating us to enjoy new opportunities.

“I am all too aware of how hard the Prime Minister has worked and how dedicated she has been to secure a good Brexit deal.

“Which is why I hope that when Parliament returns, that MPs from every party will unite to respect the referendum result and back the deal. That is what democracy demands.”