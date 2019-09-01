Michael Gove refuses to confirm if government will abide by legislation blocking no-deal Brexit

Michael Gove has refused to confirm if the government would abide by legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit if it is forced through by Tory rebels and the opposition this week.

The Cabinet minister, who also admitted that some food prices will rise as a result of a no-deal Brexit, refused to clarify how the government would react if opposition MPs bring forward legislation to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal with Brussels.

Pressed repeatedly on the issue by the BBC's Andrew Marr,, Mr Gove said: "Let's see what the legislation says. You're asking me about a pig in a poke. And I will wait to see what legislation the opposition may try to bring forward."

His comments were immediately condemned by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Twitter who said: "We now have a UK government that can’t/won’t say a simple ‘yes’ to the question ‘will you abide by the law?’ Not so much prorogue as just plain rogue.

"These are dangerous times for democracy. We mustn’t allow this behaviour to be normalised."

Sir Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson needed to make an urgent statement on Mr Gove's comments. In a tweet, Labour's shadow Brexit Secretary said: "For ministers not to confirm that this Government will accept and comply with legislation lawfully passed is breathtaking.

"The Prime Minister must make a statement on this straight away. No Government is above the law."

READ MORE: Brexit: Fresh EU talks set as Boris Johnson pledges push to avoid no-deal

Mr Gove's comments come ahead of another pivotal week in the Commons and an expected clash when opponents of no deal look set to try to seize control of the parliamentary agenda to push through legislation delaying Brexit beyond October 31.

On Tuesday in Edinburgh the Court of Session will also hear the full petition to stop the proroguing of Parliament brought by a 75-strong group of cross-party MPs and peers.

Leading Tory rebel and former justice secretary David Gauke said he was holding discussions with Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow regarding the Brexit agenda.

He told Sky News: "I want to hear from him as to what is his plan to deliver a deal.

"When are we putting forward proposals to deal with this backstop issue? And I want to hear how he plans to deliver the legislation if we get a deal by October 31, because at the moment, frankly, I can't see how he's got time to do that."

Referring to reports that Tories who oppose a no-deal option could lose the party whip, Mr Gauke said: "Sometimes there is a point where... you have to judge between your own personal interests and the national interest. And the national interest has to come first.

"But, I hope it doesn't come to that, and I hope cooler and calmer heads will look at this and think that trying to split the Conservative Party in this way is not a sensible way forward for the Conservative Party, or indeed for the country."

Former Tory minister, MP Guto Bebb said Mr Gove's comments were "a disgrace to our democracy". He added: "This Government's unprecedented willingness to flout the rules is a disgrace to our democracy.

"Not only are they suspending Parliament to try and force through a disastrous no-deal, but now they are suggesting that, even if Parliament passed a law requiring the Government to avoid no-deal, they might simply ignore it.

"Our very democracy is now under threat from Boris Johnson and his Government.

READ MORE: No-deal Brexit could spark a year of violence in Northern Ireland, police commander warns

"Michael Gove recently admitted that no-deal is not what he campaigned for in 2016 but now he's willing to tear up our democratic system to force this outcome on the country, against the wishes of both Parliament and the public.

"The Brexiters in Government like to cloak themselves in the language of democracy, but they willingly ignore basic democratic principles as and when it suits them."

Mr Gove was also pressed on whether there would be shortages of fresh food as a result of a no-deal Brexit. He said: "Everyone will have the food they need. There will be no shortages of fresh food."

Asked if food prices would increase, Mr Gove said: "I think that there are a number of economic factors in play. Some prices may go up. Other prices will come down."