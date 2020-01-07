Mhairi Black to face off against Scottish Secretary as SNP reshuffle MP roles

Mhairi Black will face off against Scottish Secretary Alister Jack after being named to the SNP front bench.

The Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP, who has built a reputation for her fiery and blunt speeches in the House of Commons, will put questions to Mr Jack every month - with their first encounter taking place tomorrow.

Ms Black’s appointment comes in a reshuffle of roles in the SNP Westminster group, with newly-elected Stirling MP Alyn Smith named as foreign affairs spokesman, bringing 15 years’ experience as an MEP to the role.

Alison Thewliss becomes the SNP Treasury spokeswoman, and Edinburgh MP Tommy Sheppard will shadow the Leader of the Commons.

Ms Thewliss replaces the SNP Deputy Westminster leader Kirsty Blackman, who takes on a new role covering the constitution as the nationalists push for a second independence referendum.

Mr Sheppard takes over from veteran MP Pete Wishart, who will now shadow the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove.