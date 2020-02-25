Mhairi Black defends school over FlowJob drag act in face of backlash

Mhairi Black has defended a primary school's decision to invite an adult drag act to speak with pupils in the face of a backlash from politicians and parents.

The SNP MP appeared alongside Nathan Mullen, who performs under the stage name FlowJob, at an event in Glencoats Primary in Paisley last week to mark LGBT History month.

But the appearance of an adykt performer who had previously shared various sexually explicit images on his social media prompted uproar..

SNP MSP James Dornan said: "I can’t believe anyone thought this a good idea. Surely in LBTQ month it would have been more appropriate to invite a gay sport star, teacher, doctor etc instead of what could be perceived as a stereotype? Just my opinion, which I am still entitled to voice?”

Labour MSP Jenny Marra asked: "Why are primary schools promoting sexualised content at all? Extremely worrying this happened and has been endorsed by an MP. What about children’s innocence?"

Former Scottish Conservative MP Paul Masterton said: "As a P1 parent, can I have the opinion that a drag queen coming in to read a story doesn't bother me, but the choice of individual here was totally inappropriate?

"Cos it feels again nuance is not permitted in debate in Scotland and it always has to be two extremes shrieking."

But Black applauded the school for arranging a “great day” and hit out at critics for being homophobic.

“If my school had invited a gay MP and a drag queen to visit during LGBT History Month, or even acknowledged that LGBT History Month existed, it would have made an immeasurable difference to the difficult childhoods my LGBT classmates and I had,” Black wrote on Twitter.

“Yet so many people in my mentions want acknowledgement of LGBT people shut down because you still think there’a something inappropriate in our existence. You’re willing to see another generation of LGBT people growing up believing that who they are should be hidden away.”

She continued: “You just know that the people pretending to be livid that a drag queen read a book in a school in my mentions rn are also the people who run out to buy their kids the latest Grand Theft Auto on release day. Your homophobia is transparent."

The event at Glencoats Primary has been defended by the organisation LGBT Youth Scotland.

It said: "We're horrified to see the abusive messages and tweets targeting Glencoats Primary School for their bold and brilliant LGBT inclusive education practices.

"We are proud to work with their pioneering headteacher, and recognise the school as an example to others across the country."

Renfrewshire Council said yesterday it would not have invited the artist, who visited Glencoats Primary in Paisley last week, had it been aware of sexually explicit images shared on the performer’s social media profiles.

The actor had been introduced to pupils as “Flow” while appearing at an educational event, which was also attended by local MP Mhairi Black.

The class was intended to discuss the legacy of the notorious Section 28 of the 1988 Local Government Act, now repealed, which was introduced by the then UK Government to ban “promotion of homosexuality” in schools.