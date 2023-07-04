Met Police reopen investigation and launch fresh probe into partygate allegations

It follows new evidence including video of the Christmas party held at the Conservative Party’s campaign headquarters.

Boris Johnson will not face further investigation under the probe.

Met Police have opened two new partygate investigations and launched a fresh probe into events taking place during Covid retrictions.

Scotland Yard announced the move on Tuesday evening after assessing new evidence including a video of the “Jingle and Mingle” Christmas party held at the Conservative Party’s campaign headquarters on December 14 2020.

The other probe is into “potential breaches of the regulations at an event on 8 December 2020”, which is the date of an alleged drinks event attended by Tory grandee Sir Bernard Jenkin, who sits on the Privileges Committee that investigated Mr Johnson.

The investigation was launched after claims emerged of Sir Bernand attending a party held by Commons Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing.

London was in Tier 2 measures at the time, which imposed restrictions on indoor mixing.

Despite the new probes, the Metropolitan Police insisted that a “number of other events” at Downing Street and the Prime Ministers’s country residence Chequers would not be investigated further.

The Metropolitan Police said: “The Met … previously carried out an investigation into an event in Matthew Parker Street on December 14 2020.

“Based on the information available at the time, that investigation did not lead to FPNs, but outcome letters sent to some participants stated that ‘the Metropolitan Police reserves the right to revisit this decision in the event that further significant evidence comes to light’. The receipt of video evidence has resulted in the Met revisiting and updating the assessment.”

The Metropolitan Police has previously issued 126 Fixed Penalty Notices following an investigation into claims of Covid rule breaching parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.

This include former London Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who lost to Sadiq Khan. He previously apologised "unreservedly" after a video emerged of his staff partying in lockdown and insisted he was "very upset" seeing the footage.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: "Senior CCHQ staff became aware of an unauthorised social gathering in the basement of Matthew Parker Street organised by the Bailey campaign on the evening of 14th December 2020.