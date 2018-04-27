Memo leak shows Amber Rudd told of removal targets

Home Secretary Amber Rudd is facing fresh questions over her claim not to have known about immigration removal targets following the leaking of a memo suggesting she was informed by officials.

The secret internal Home Office document reportedly referred to “a target of achieving 12,800 enforced returns in 2017/18”, adding “we have exceeded our target of assisted returns”.

The six-page memorandum was prepared by Hugh Ind, the director general of the Immigration Enforcement agency, in June last year. The document was copied to Ms Rudd, Brandon Lewis – the former immigration minister – as well as a number of senior officials and special advisers.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said: “Amber Rudd either failed to read this memo and has no clear understanding of the policies in her own department or she has misled Parliament and the British people.

“Either way, she needs to accept responsibility and resign immediately.”

The latest disclosure comes after Ms Rudd had initially denied targets were used