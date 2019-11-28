Map: Here's how Scotland may look after General Election 2019

Scotland is set vote to give the SNP as many as eight more seats in the upcoming general election, polling data has shown.

Pollsters YouGov have predicted the SNP will win 43 out of the 59 Westminster seats north of the border. The Liberal Democrats are set to stall with a gain of just one MP, putting them on 13.

Boris Johnson is on course to win the General Election with a comfortable 68-seat majority by triumphing in Labour's English heartlands, according to the projection poll that accurately forecast the hung parliament in 2017.

The constituency-by-constituency estimate by YouGov, published in The Times, indicates that if the election was held on Thursday, the Conservative Party would win 359 seats, 42 more than they took in 2017.

The SNP are predicted to win eight more seats by pollsters YouGov. Pictures: PA

In Scotland, despite predictions of a Scottish Tory wipeout, the SNP are expected to take just two seats from the Conservatives, ousting Stephen Kerr in Stirling and Paul Masterton in East Renfrewshire.

Labour are predicted to lose all but two of their Scottish seats: Ian Murray’s Edinburgh South, and Hugh Gaffney’s Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill.

Chris Curtis, the Political Research Manager at YouGov said: “The SNP are set to do well in Scotland but still fall short of their performance in 2015.

“Most of their gains are coming at the expense of Labour who are losing five of their seven seats they won back in 2017.

“The race in many Conservative-held constituencies is tighter, but the Tories are holding onto 11 of their 13 seats as things stand.

YouGov’s multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) analysis used data from 100,000 interviews with voters over the past seven days to predict the result in constituencies across Great Britain. The full report can be read at yougov.co.uk