Majority of Scots want to be pimping websites banned
The majority of Scots want to see pimping websites banned, according to a new poll.
Seven in 10 Scots want to see websites which advertise the sale of women for sex outlawed - only one in 10 say they would oppose proposals to make this illegal.
A higher proportion of women compared to men favoured making these sites illegal according to the Savanta poll, with the highest amount of support being amongst the over 35s.
Scottish Labour MSP Rhoda Grant is due to lead a Holyrood debate on the issue, where she will say “Scotland is an attractive destination for sex traffickers” because of the pimping websites.
Current prostitution laws in Scotland mean pimping websites are legal, however MSPs will soon be asked to consider a bill which would criminalise the buying of sex.
Ms Grant will lead her debate on stopping commercial sexual exploitation on Tuesday afternoon, where she will brand prostitution “a form of violence against women”.
She said: “It is vital that we take a stand against violence against women and girls and sexual exploitation is one of the forms such violence takes.
“Vulnerable women and girls are groomed and coerced into selling sex, often without realising the extent to which they are being manipulated.
“In countries around the world where the buying of sex is criminalised and women are provided with safe exit routes, we see women’s lives improving and their safety increasing.
“This poll shows that the public recognises the dangers posed to women in the sex industry and that more needs to be done to ensure their safety.
“Women’s bodies are not a commodity.”
The poll was carried out for CARE for Scotland - Jessica McDowell from the organisation said: “Pimping sites are vile platforms allowing for the objectification of women, and their exploitation by human traffickers.
“In a dangerous online world where men are being encouraged to abuse and exploit women by people like the Tate brothers, they are even more dangerous than in years gone by.
“The UK and Scottish governments have an opportunity to work collaboratively to ban pimping sites and see this measure enforced - they must act as a matter of urgency.”
Comments
