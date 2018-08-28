Watch Theresa May’s painfully awkward dance moves at a school in South Africa

Have your say

“Theresa May dancing is me dancing unwillingly at parties so I refuse to criticise her,” said journalist Stig Abell.

Theresa May showed off her dance moves during her three-day trade visit in South Africa earlier today.

The Prime Minister was attending a reception at the ID MKize Senior Secondary school in Gugulethu, Cape Town where she was met by pupils singing and waving British flags.

She was there to promote the United Kingdom as an education destination, telling pupils that scholarships were available to “Africa’s brightest young people.”

The Conservative leader arrived in Africa Tuesday morning as part a three-day trade mission, in which she is also due to visit Nigeria and Kenya.

Seeking stronger trade ties with the continent post-Brexit, Mrs May said she wanted the UK to overtake the US to become the G7’s biggest investor in Africa by 2022.

Prime Minister Theresa May dancing with students and staff at I.D. Mkize Secondary School in Cape Town, which is twinned with Whitby High School in Yorkshire. Picture: : Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

She said while the UK could not match the “economic might” of some foreign investors – like China or America – it offered long-term opportunities of the “highest quality and breadth.”

Speaking to journalists on board RAF Voyager on Tuesday morning, Mrs May reiterated how she believed a no-deal Brexit was still better than a bad deal – adding no-deal “wouldn’t be the end of the world.”

She then paid tribute to former South African president Nelson Mandela and the struggle to end apartheid, in what would have been the centenary year of the campaigner’s birth.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Ghanaian Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary general who died last week aged 80.

Social media went into something of a dance frenzy after witnessing the Prime Minister’s moves.

Plenty of users took to adding new music to the footage – including that of Status Quo and dubstep.

Some commentators suggested her dancing may not be too cringeworthy.

This story first appeared on i news.

